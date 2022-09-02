DURHAM, N.C. — (TNS) With midterm elections just over two months away, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Durham on Thursday to promote the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce health care costs and increase access.

Harris spent the afternoon at the Durham Center for Senior Life, where she was joined by Gov. Roy Cooper, Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal and U.S. Rep. David Price. After receiving a tour of the facility and speaking with seniors and advocates, the vice president delivered remarks about the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act.