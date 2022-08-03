WASHINGTON — (TNS) Public health officials are pressing the Biden administration to declare a public health emergency for monkeypox and say a lack of resources has forced clinics to ration vaccines and treatments, and even motivated some patients to head to Canada for monkeypox vaccines.

The White House took actions Tuesday to step up its response, with President Joe Biden naming Robert Fenton, a regional administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as the national monkeypox response coordinator and Demetre Daskalakis, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention, as deputy coordinator.