(TNS) WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned Cubans and Haitians not to try to come to the United States illegally by sea and said they would not be allowed in.
The warning comes as Cuba is seeing rare protests nationwide and Haiti is facing a political crisis in the aftermath of the assassination of its president.
“Any migrant intercepted at sea, regardless of their nationality, will not be permitted to enter the United States,” Mayorkas said at a press conference.
DHS is closely monitoring from the air for any increase in either incoming or outgoing “unsafe and irregular” traffic throughout the Florida straits amid unrest in the Caribbean, he said. “We have not seen a surge at this time.”
