(TNS) Hong Kong is extending gathering limits to private premises for the first time in an attempt to keep residents from socializing as it fights an unprecedented outbreak.
Multi-household gatherings on private premises will be limited to two families, said Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday, without elaborating on how gatherings will be tracked.
The city will also limit public gatherings to two people, down from four currently, and expand the list of venues included in its vaccine mandate to shopping malls, food markets and hair salons, she said.
Authorities are turning to increasingly strict measures to try and tame a worsening outbreak that’s pushed the health-care system to the brink. Lam said earlier Tuesday she would stick to a COVID Zero strategy, while indicating the city would steer clear of implementing a mainland China-style lockdown.
