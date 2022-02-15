WASHINGTON — (TNS) A host of progressive foreign policy provisions on issues like scrutinizing advanced weapon sales to the United Arab Emirates and welcoming more asylum-seekers fleeing Beijing’s oppression were tucked into House Democrats’ bill aimed at bolstering competition with China.
It remains unclear just how many of these liberal foreign policy provisions on such wide-ranging topics — including Afghanistan-related sanctions, combating anti-Asian racism, improving COVID-19 vaccine access in developing countries and boosting respect for indigenous peoples — might be included in any compromise measure that a House-Senate conference committee soon will begin working on.
House Republicans have been scathing about what they’ve termed Democrats’ “Christmas tree” of a bill, which they argue mostly opted for platitudes in its international affairs-focused title. Republicans wanted more provisions like what they consider the harder-nosed policies they were unable to secure during floor work on the bill, such as new export controls on advanced technology to China.
“There’s a lot of work to do to move this bill to the president’s desk,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer acknowledged last week. The coming conference negotiations must reconcile the House-passed measure with the Senate’s China policy bill, which was passed last year with 18 Republicans voting in favor.
But only one House Republican, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, voted for the House’s response bill, setting up a potentially prickly conference.
Democratic amendments
The House bill includes several amendments adopted on the floor that address the rising tide of anti-Asian racism in the United States, as well as lawmakers’ worries that the growing long-term strategic competition with Beijing could further inflame such prejudices.
“The president shall ensure that the provisions of this act which are aimed at countering the influence of the Chinese Communist Party are implemented in a manner that does not result in discrimination against people of Asian descent,” reads an adopted amendment from Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif.
Another adopted amendment from Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., offers a sense of the Congress opposing recent “dangerous” Justice Department counter-economic espionage investigations into Chinese-American and Chinese scientists working in the United States that appeared to be mainly motivated by “Asian ancestry or having ties to China.”
“I am grateful that the House adopted my amendment on the importance of opposing the targeting of Chinese researchers and scientists based on their race, something we’ve seen ruin numerous careers and lives already,” Chu, who leads the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said in a statement.
Democrats also included language offered by Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., that condemns the spread of anti-Asian hate speech and hate crimes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while urging the U.S. and other foreign governments to “combat the spread of anti-Asian racism and discrimination.”
