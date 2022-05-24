WASHINGTON — (TNS) House Democrats and immigrant advocates called on the Senate to vote against any legislation that would make pandemic-era asylum restrictions permanent, after a court ruling Friday that keeps the border controls in place for now.
The Biden administration had planned to rescind the public health-related directive known as Title 42 on Monday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined it was no longer needed.
Instead, Judge Robert Summerhays ruled that the policy should be maintained nationwide while two dozen Republican-led states pursue a lawsuit that challenges the Biden administration decision. Title 42 has allowed border agents to rapidly “expel” migrants without considering their asylum claims for more than two years.
On a call with reporters Monday, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., described the ruling from a Trump-appointed Louisiana federal judge as “a decision driven by politics and not facts.”
Jayapal said the court order means Title 42 will be in place regardless of congressional votes, so it is important for Democrats not to vote in favor of any legislation that “demonizes immigrants,” either a stand-alone bill or an amendment to a larger package.
“This will have to play out in the courts, because we will not allow immigrants to once again be cruelly thrown under the bus,” Jayapal said.
A handful of Senate Democrats, including those soon facing tough midterm races, have joined with Republicans and raised concerns about the Biden administration’s plans to lift Title 42. Some have signed onto bipartisan legislation that would keep Title 42 in place until the public health emergency is lifted.
Jayapal and other Congressional Progressive Caucus leaders had announced last week they would oppose any legislation that would extend the Title 42 directive, as has the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Jayapal on Monday also indicated the caucus would focus its efforts on educating members of the Democratic Party. She noted Republicans will likely continue to attack Democrats on immigration ahead of the midterm elections.
Democrats sometimes feel a push to “outdo Republicans on immigration,” Jayapal said, but it “doesn’t bode well in the elections.”
“I think we just have to continue to educate our own party, frankly, about how immigration works and the politics of immigration so that people don’t rush to try to, you know, ‘out-Republican’ Republicans on immigration,” Jayapal said.
Several other House Democrats and immigrant advocates slammed Summerhays’ ruling, which the Justice Department plans to appeal. The judge found the two dozen Republican-led states behind the lawsuit had proved they were likely to prevail on their claims that the CDC did not follow the proper steps when it issued its memo to terminate the Title 42 policy.
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, in a news release Friday, called the decision “disappointing and wrong” and said it “will break our immigration system even further and cause unconscionable suffering for asylum-seekers and immigrant communities.”
