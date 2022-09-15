(TNS) The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol assault has received additional material from the Secret Service in response to a subpoena, but members aren’t saying whether it sheds new light on missing agency text messages.

Representative Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat, on Wednesday described some of the records as “relevant” and worthwhile to the panel’s ongoing probe of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

