In this photo from 2014, assistant coach Book Richardson of the Arizona Wildcats talks to guard Gabe York (1) of the Wildcats during a time-out of a college basketball game against the Oregon Ducks at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. 

 Ralph Freso/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) The FBI agents arrived in Las Vegas with $135,000 and a plan.

They took over a sprawling penthouse at the Cosmopolitan, filled the in-room safe with government cash and stocked the wet bar with alcohol. Hidden cameras — including one installed near a crystal-encrusted wall in the living room — recorded visitors.