Family members who lost a sibling place flowers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. A day earlier, an 18-year-old gunman entered the school and killed 19 children and two teachers. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Wally Skalij

DALLAS — (TNS) Lawmakers should expand the school marshal program, revisit truancy reforms and allocate more money to campus safety, according to a Senate report on how to make Texas schools safer after the massacre in Uvalde.

The state should also funnel more resources to promoting an anonymous threat reporting tool that few districts use, the special Senate committee also suggested.