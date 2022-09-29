MIAMI — (TNS) Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Cayo Costa, an island off the coast of Fort Myers, at 3 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, then came ashore just south of Punta Gorda an hour later.

The National Hurricane Center said the massive Category 4 storm made landfall on the barrier island with 150 mph maximum sustained winds that weakened to 145 mph winds by the time it made landfall on the mainland, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor.

