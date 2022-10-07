MIAMI — (TNS) A disturbance over the southern Caribbean Sea is expected to turn into a tropical depression soon, with the forecast calling for it to strengthen into a hurricane by the time it nears Nicaragua this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen at 11 a.m. EDT Thursday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, it would be named Julia and would be the 10th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.