MIAMI — (TNS) Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with more than 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.

Floridians died while preparing for the storm, fleeing storm surge and while cleaning up yard debris in the aftermath, according to data from the state Medical Examiners Commission.