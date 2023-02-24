Ice storm cuts power to 800,000 customers, scraps 780 US flights

Dale Anderson makes his way snow blowing down his sidewalk in Burnsville, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. 

 Elizabeth Flores

(TNS) More than 800,000 homes and businesses across the upper Midwest were in the dark Thursday morning after a dangerous ice storm coated roads and knocked down power lines.

More than a half-inch of ice accumulated in some areas, especially in Michigan where most of the power outages occurred, according to PowerOutage.us. About 780 US flights have been canceled Thursday, including 25% of the daily schedule at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

