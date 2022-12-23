WASHINGTON — (TNS) Congressional leaders who hoped to strike a deal on immigration reform before the end of the year faced difficult odds to push proposals through for votes.

Democrats saw the lame-duck session between the election and the start of the new Congress as the last chance to pass significant legislation before losing their majority in the House. Among the immigration-related legislation considered were bills that would have offered pathways to citizenship for so-called Dreamers, for farmworkers and for Afghans evacuated to the U.S. since last year; and another that would have removed caps on the number of green cards granted each year to people from any given country.