WASHINGTON — (TNS) In order to comply with a provision of the climate, tax and health care law signed in August the Interior Department announced Thursday it would move forward with onshore and offshore oil and gas lease sales on federal lands and waters.

At the behest of Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., the law included provisions that required the Interior Department to conduct offshore leases it had previously canceled and specified that land could only be leased for renewable energy development if a certain acreage was offered for oil and natural gas leasing.