ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (TNS) Twenty-six places in Alaska received a new name this week as part of the Interior Department’s initiative to remove a derogatory word for Indigenous women — a change that affects nearly 650 sites and geographic features across the country.

The official name change process has been almost a year in the making. In November 2021, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland unveiled an order to remove the word “sq—,” a slur for Native women, from federal lands. Many Indigenous organizations, including the Alaska Federation of Natives and the Native American Rights Fund, supported Haaland’s initiative.

