WASHINGTON — (TNS) Senators clashed Wednesday over what type of energy future the U.S. should pursue in light of Russia’s ongoing attack of Ukraine, with Democrats pushing for a lower-carbon path and Republicans calling for more exports of natural gas.
Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, meanwhile, said the invasion’s disruption of energy markets could serve as a trigger to kickstart an international shift away from oil and gas reliance.
At a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, there was bipartisan agreement on lowering gasoline prices, a subject of upcoming hearings in both chambers. But members disagreed over how to decouple from fluctuations in fossil fuels prices.
“If we had solved this problem a decade ago, we wouldn’t have this vulnerability,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. “We’re hostages to the oil and gas industry which is now telling us that the solution for the hostages is to buy more oil and gas.”
GOP senators called for more domestic oil and gas production and pressed for it to be exported abroad to allied nations. They said the Biden administration’s environmental policies are responsible for a recent rise in oil and gasoline prices.
“It’s these policies that are responsible for this,” said Sen. James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., of higher oil prices.
The hearing came as the war in Ukraine, which has entered its second month, has resurfaced an ever-percolating debate in Congress over national energy policy and what it means for a country to be energy independent.
In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion, President Joe Biden levied sanctions against imports of its coal, oil and gas, the House passed its own legislation to block Russian fossil fuel imports.
Granholm made her comments at the International Energy Agency meeting in Paris on Wednesday.
“This is the moment to step up our collective efforts, to put action behind our pledges, to deepen our investments and meaningfully accelerate the clean energy transition,” Granholm said, referencing the World War II-era Marshall Plan as a potential rubric to cut away from oil and gas.
The U.S. and 30 other oil-producing nations, members of the IEA, pledged to release 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves to stabilize the global supply. The Energy Department announced March 16 contracts to release 30 million barrels from its reserve.
Ray Mabus, the secretary of the Navy during the Obama administration, testified at the hearing that peeling away from fossil fuels can lead to safety.
“If you want to have stable prices for energy, they have to be homegrown and they have to be alternative, because they’re bulletproof from world events,” Mabus said. “We must also move swiftly to end the world’s addiction to fossil fuels, and we need to start here at home.”
