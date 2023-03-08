(TNS) Several people in Iran have been arrested over a wave of suspected poison attacks at girls schools that have hospitalized thousands of students since they were first reported four months ago, a senior government official said.
Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi didn’t give a precise number for those detained and told Iranian state TV on Tuesday that the arrests were made in five different provinces, without being specific.
