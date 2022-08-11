SAN JOSE, Calif. — (TNS) Today’s hyper-transmissible strain of the COVID-19 virus has sent cases soaring across the country. But rising deaths — the grim marker of earlier dangerous surges — haven’t kept pace, and the average risk of dying from an infection is dropping to levels almost as low as seasonal influenza, leading epidemiologists say.

Is the COVID virus — that has killed more than 1 million Americans — losing its fangs?