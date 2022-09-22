WASHINGTON — (TNS) The House quickly took up and passed its response to a Senate proposal on how to overhaul a 135-year-old law governing the counting of presidential electoral votes, sending the hot-button issue back to the other side of the Capitol.

The final tally Wednesday was 229-203, with nine Republicans voting in favor. Among them was Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who joined with House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren to introduce the bill Monday after months of anticipation. 