(TNS) The water temperature off Atlantic City, New Jersey, reached a record 83.8 degrees on the official government gauge Tuesday night, setting a record — 28 degrees warmer than it was two weeks ago.

The previous record, 83.3, was set on Aug. 10, 2016, said Jim Eberwine, retired marine meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, and now Absecon’s emergency management chief. The water temperature data dates to 1912.