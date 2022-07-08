FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (TNS) As the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting case inches closer to trial, the judge overseeing it is setting down strict rules to protect sensitive crime scene photos and videos from leaking to the general public.
Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, expressing concern for the victims and their families, said she will not display the graphic material on television monitors in the courtroom, nor will she allow them to be transmitted to a nearby room where dozens of local and national media outlets will monitor the proceedings.
Some of those outlets, including the South Florida Sun Sentinel, The Associated Press, The New York Times and the publisher of the Miami Herald, argued that the media should have a First Amendment right of access to the pictures and video because they are being used by the state in arguing for the execution of confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people at the Parkland high school on Feb. 14, 2018.
The judge agreed to a framework pitched by media lawyer Dana McElroy, of Thomas & LoCicero, that would have pool representatives of the media review the evidence when court is in recess. To avoid leaks, those representatives will not be permitted to bring cellphones, cameras or recording equipment with them. The pool reporters will relay descriptions of the evidence to their competitors and colleagues.
According to a defense motion filed Wednesday, prosecutors have 450 pictures and videos they plan to introduce. Scherer will listen to arguments Thursday afternoon from defense lawyers who want to limit just how much prosecutors are allowed to show.
Prosecutors argue the evidence is required to establish aggravating factors that justify a death penalty.
Defense lawyers say Cruz rendered much of the evidence unnecessary by pleading guilty last October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, and that the graphic nature of the pictures will overwhelm the jury and taint its verdict.
The jury is being tasked with deciding whether Cruz deserves a sentence of life or one of death.
The judge will have to balance the need to present evidence against Cruz’s right to a fair trial in front of an impartial jury.
