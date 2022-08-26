WASHINGTON — (TNS) The Justice Department filed a sealed version of its proposed redactions to the FBI affidavit used to get a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, moving closer to a possible public release of parts of the highly sensitive document.

The filing Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, was made after U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart last week said the government can propose shielding witnesses or investigatory methods but that “historical interest” justifies the unusual move to make some of the affidavit public.