WASHINGTON — (TNS) The Department of Justice will appeal a federal judge’s decision to grant former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home, and to temporarily halt its use of the records for investigative purposes.

The Justice Department notified U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday that it will appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. On Monday, Cannon decided to approve an outside legal expert to review the more than 11,000 records and materials taken during a court-approved Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and to weed out from the rest of the investigation any materials that might be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. She agreed to allow a national security review of the documents to continue, but enjoined the Justice Department from using the materials until the special master’s review is complete.