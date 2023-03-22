ENTER-MOVIE-JOHN-WICK-4-PREMIERE-REDDICK-GET

Keanu Reeves, left, and Laurence Fishburne attends the Los Angeles premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. 

 Monica Schipper/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — (TNS) The spirit of late actor Lance Reddick was very much alive on the red carpet at the “John Wick: Chapter 4” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

Reddick, who died unexpectedly Friday at age 60, was honored by his co-stars and other attendees who affixed blue ribbons to their garments to commemorate him. Lead actor Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen and director Chad Stahelski wore the ribbons on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.