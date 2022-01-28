BERLIN — (TNS) The speaker of the Israeli parliament recalled the crimes of the Nazi era in an address to the German parliament on Thursday and issued a call for democracy to be safeguarded.
“This is a place where humanity stretched the boundaries of evil, a place where loss of values turned a democratic framework into racist and discriminatory tyranny,” Mickey Levy told the Bundestag to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
“So, it is here, within the walls of this house — which stand as silent witnesses of stone and steel — that we learn anew of the fragility of democracy and are reminded once more of our obligation to safeguard it,” he added.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier were present in the Bundestag, which meets in the Reichstag building that housed the German parliament into the start of the Nazi era.
Keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive was a challenging task that each new generation had to take on, Levy said, making reference to the Wannsee Conference, which was held near Berlin 80 years ago this month. During the conference, Nazi officials and military officers planned the genocide of Europe’s Jews.
While 80 years were perhaps insufficient to heal the wounds, recalling the Holocaust brought Israelis and Germans together. Both nations had managed to overcome the historical trauma, and both were united in seeing the significance of democracy, Levy said.
Levy broke down in tears while reciting the Jewish prayer for the dead, after which the Bundestag members applauded his speech for several minutes.
Earlier, Holocaust survivor Inge Auerbacher called for Germany to face down anti-Semitism in her address to the Bundestag.
“Unfortunately this cancer has raised its head again and hatred of the Jews has become common in many countries, in Germany as well,” she said.
“This disease must be healed as quickly as possible,” said Auerbacher, who survived the Theresienstadt Ghetto run by the Nazis in what is today the Czech Republic.
She concluded her speech by saying that all people were born as brothers and sisters. “My deepest wish is the reconciliation of all people,” she said.
Her family emigrated to the United States and Auerbacher made a career as a chemist despite suffering for years from illness resulting from her treatment during the war.
Scholz called on people to fight anti-Semitism and hate, and underlined Germany’s special responsibility in comments to an online ceremony hosted by UNESCO.
“We must fight anti-Semitism, discrimination, racism and extremism — everywhere and in all their forms,” Scholz said in his video message.
He expressed his concern about the growing hostility toward Israel and violence against Jewish people in Germany and around the world.
The memory of the Holocaust is being deliberately distorted, Scholz said, particularly during protests against health regulations relating to the pandemic.
“We look back on the worst crime against humanity: the Shoah, the murder of 6 million European Jews, and the senseless deaths of millions more who fell victim to Nazi terror,” Scholz said. “Murdered by German officers and soldiers, outcast and betrayed not infrequently by those who were formerly friends, colleagues or neighbors.”
Holocaust Memorial Day is marked on Jan. 27, the date in 1945 when the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz death camp operated by the Nazis in occupied Poland. The camp, where more than a million people were murdered, is the most notorious of the extermination camps operated by the Nazis in Eastern Europe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.