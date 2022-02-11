LEXINGTON, Ky. — (TNS) Despite pleas from young transgender Kentucky students, a bill banning K-12 students who are biologically male from competing in girls sports was approved by a Senate legislative committee Thursday.
Fisher Wells, a seventh-grader who played on the Westport Girls Field Hockey Team, said she didn’t have an unfair advantage over other players.
“It’s disgusting that this bill is even suggested,” Fisher, a middle school student, told lawmakers.
Senate Bill 83, filed by Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson and approved with a vote of 9-3, now moves to the full state Senate.
It would require school sports teams to be designated as either boys, girls, or coed and says that a girls team is not open to members of the male sex.
All students would be allowed to participate in boys or coed sports.
Cedar Strobel, a soccer player from Breckinridge County who played with six and seven-year-olds, said “playing on a girls team should be our right.”
Mills told lawmakers that some Kentucky parents of female athletes are concerned about biological male transgender individuals having an unfair advantage.
He acknowledged that he knew of no current problems with the issue in Kentucky.
Mills said in a statement before the meeting that in the past few years, state legislatures across the nation have introduced or passed bills banning those who are biologically male from competing in women’s sports. In 2021 alone, eight states enacted legislation banning transgender individuals from participating in women’s athletics to some degree, he said.
“Discrimination is not the objective of this bill, but rather to protect the many years of progress this country has made with the passage of Title IX, which was created to enhance athletic opportunity for young women,’ Mills said in a statement. “Allowing biological males to compete in sanctioned female athletics reverses years of that progress.”
“I ask that we all take a deep breath and ask a simple question. Do transgender women have an advantage over biological women?” Mills asked.
Mills said young women deserve to have the same opportunities as young men through sports. He said they deserve an equal playing field that is determined by hard work, sweat, and commitment.
“As the father of a daughter and the grandfather of a granddaughter, this is personal. I want to see fairness in women’s athletics preserved. I want to see my granddaughter compete in sports and take them as far as her personal commitment and goals allow,” Mills said.
David Wallace, executive director of the Family Foundation which stands for “Kentucky families and the Biblical values that make them strong,” said that group supports the bill’s “common sense” protection. Wells said female athletes need a level playing field.
James Craig, a member of the Jefferson County Board of Education, said the bill would harm student’s ability to achieve in their schools.
Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, said transgender kids should be included in sports and the bill would harm kids.
ACLU Kentucky opposed the bill and says its unconstitutional.
“Transgender kids are kids and they deserve the same opportunities, inclusion, and community as all other kids. No child should face discrimination or be excluded simply for being true to themselves,” that group said in a statement.
“No child should be excluded from their community for who they are. This offensive and hateful proposal is not based on science and will harm Kentucky children.”
