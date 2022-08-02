MINNEAPOLIS — (TNS) A 52-year-old man from Prior Lake was charged Monday with first-degree homicide and attempted first-degree homicide on allegations that he stabbed a 17-year-old Stillwater boy and wounded four other people during a weekend attack while tubing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin.
Nicolae Miu appeared via video connection Monday afternoon in St. Croix County Circuit Court in Hudson, Wisconsin, for the 20-minute hearing and was ordered held in lieu of $1 million cash bond. Should Miu be able to post bail, he would have to maintain “absolute sobriety” and possess no weapons, Judge Michael Waterman said.
Miu, handcuffed at the wrists and in orange prison garb, sat quietly in a room at the jail under the watch of sheriff’s deputies during his first appearance. A copy of the criminal complaint sat on a table before him. He responded “yes, sir” to questions from the judge about his identity and other routine matters.
During the hearing, prosecutor Erica Ellenwood requested a $500,000 cash bond. Ellenwood acknowledged that Miu has no criminal record but noted that he does not reside in the county, “there’s partial video, I will say, of the attack on these victims,” and conviction of killing Schuman could result in a life prison sentence.
A defense attorney sitting in only for this hearing argued for bond to be set at $50,000. Jeremiah Harrelson pointed out that Miu owns his home, is his family’s sole wage earner, works as a mechanical engineer and has lived in the Twin Cities area since 1993.
The judge scheduled a hearing for Friday to discuss his legal representation to be followed by another hearing on Aug. 12.
The teenager who died was identified by his family as Isaac Schuman, an incoming senior at Stillwater High School.
The victims and Miu were all tubing down the river around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Sheriff Scott Knudson said. The attack happened just upstream from the Hwy. 35/64 bridge in Somerset Township, close to the Minnesota border, and northeast of Stillwater.
The Apple River has long been a popular summer recreational destination for Twin Cities residents.
“Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims,” read a Sheriff’s Office statement.
The surviving victims were all hospitalized in stable condition, ranging from serious to critical injuries to their torso or chest, Sunday’s statement from the Sheriff’s Office read. They include two men from Luck, Wisconsin, one 20 and the other 22 years old; a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota, and a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota. Officials have yet to disclose their identities.
Knudson said Monday afternoon that the two victims from Luck have since been released from the hospital.
The woman from Burnsville is Ryhley Mattison, who explained on a GoFundMe page on her behalf that “some friends and I were tubing when we came (across) a group who were asking for our help. My friends and I went over to see what was going on, and there was an older man there being inappropriate and was asked to leave but wouldn’t. The older man ended up having a knife and stabbed a few friends of mine and myself included.”
The sheriff said, “Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of (the suspect). Another witness located him at the exit of the tubing area, where he was taken into custody. We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it. It’s a tragic day.”
In response to the attack, the tubing services operator closed for the day Sunday but resumed business Monday.
Saturday was “a difficult and tragic day on the river,” a Facebook posting Sunday from River’s Edge Campground read. “Tens of thousands of visitors annually ... have enjoyed floating the river with family and friends. Yesterday, an act of violence shattered that serenity.”
The posting described the emergency response to the incident as “immediate and showed the very best of the community, its people, and the volunteers and professionals who serve us. ... No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time.”
Stillwater High School Principal Robert Bach said in an email to families that “we extend our deepest sympathy to the family and everyone impacted directly or indirectly. ... During this time of grief, we ask you to keep the family in your thoughts.”
Bach added, “The death of a classmate, even for those who didn’t know them well, will impact each student differently, and all reactions need to be addressed with great care and support. We encourage you to talk with your children about this sad news and help them to process their feelings.
“Please let us know how we can continue to help you and your children as we work through this difficult process together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.