MINNEAPOLIS — (TNS) A 52-year-old man from Prior Lake was charged Monday with first-degree homicide and attempted first-degree homicide on allegations that he stabbed a 17-year-old Stillwater boy and wounded four other people during a weekend attack while tubing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin.

Nicolae Miu appeared via video connection Monday afternoon in St. Croix County Circuit Court in Hudson, Wisconsin, for the 20-minute hearing and was ordered held in lieu of $1 million cash bond. Should Miu be able to post bail, he would have to maintain “absolute sobriety” and possess no weapons, Judge Michael Waterman said.