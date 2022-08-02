WASHINGTON — (TNS) The climate and tax spending deal announced last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin could cost billions in new taxes. 

The legislation, which may get a Senate vote as soon as this week, would reinstate and increase a long-lapsed tax on crude and imported petroleum products to 16.4 cents per barrel, according to a summary of the plan released Sunday by the Senate’s tax-writing committee. 