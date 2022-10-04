MURRAY - Murray Main Street, in partnership with Swann Warehouse, will sponsor the 2022 Market to Menu dinner. This dinner will be Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Park in downtown Murray. Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased prior to the event.

“I am grateful for the amount of support received from Swann Warehouse, and the community for the Market to Menu dinner this year,” said Murray Main Street Director Deana Wright. “We are proud to bring back this locally-sourced gourmet dinner in full swing for all guests to enjoy.” 