MURRAY - Murray Main Street, in partnership with Swann Warehouse, will sponsor the 2022 Market to Menu dinner. This dinner will be Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Park in downtown Murray. Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased prior to the event.
“I am grateful for the amount of support received from Swann Warehouse, and the community for the Market to Menu dinner this year,” said Murray Main Street Director Deana Wright. “We are proud to bring back this locally-sourced gourmet dinner in full swing for all guests to enjoy.”
The Market to Menu dinner is a culmination of the farmers market season, and highlights the bounty of our surrounding agriculture. This gourmet family-style dinner is prepared by local chef, Shanna Smith, using locally sourced meat, fruit and vegetables.
Doors open at 6 p.m., giving guests plenty of time to enjoy tasty hors-d’oeuvres such as crab stuffed deviled eggs and pimento cheese jalapeño poppers, among others.
The dinner will then transition into the second course, including a light brussels sprout beet salad, followed by the main course of red-eye glazed pork loin, accompanied by several sides.
The dinner will come to a close after the fourth, and final dessert course, presenting several delicious options such as bourbon banana pudding and sweet potato tartlets with marshmallow meringue.
For additional questions or to buy tickets to the 2022 Market to Menu Dinner, contact Murray Main Street at 270-759-9474.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.