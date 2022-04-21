(TNS) Among those who were alarmed at a federal judge’s decision this week to lift the mask mandate in airports and on planes, trains and buses are immunocompromised people and their families.
Many medically vulnerable people are now questioning whether to go through with plane trips and are worrying how to navigate public transportation after a federal judge struck down the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order requiring masks on public transportation.
The decision troubled disability advocates, who said it has dire implications for a broad group that relies more heavily on transit.
“Many disabled people — including myself — do not drive,” said Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Assn. of People With Disabilities. “We either have to take public transit to get around or ... we rely on someone else to get us from place to place. And the only way that we can do that safely right now is if mask mandates are in place.”
The court ruling will mean “two realities”: Some disabled people who are at high risk from the coronavirus will be forced to stay home to protect their health, while others who go to work in grocery stores, shops or other jobs where they cannot work remotely will be forced to face an increased risk of getting infected on public transit, Town said.
“We have fought so hard for the right to exist in our community,” she said, “and now to have these mask mandates fall, which will make it even harder for us to do so, is just infuriating.”
In Los Angeles, Paul and Angie Cibis used to enjoy trips to far-flung spots like Istanbul and Copenhagen before the pandemic descended — and they had hoped to do so again in the future. Now, that idea seems much riskier.
“It’s tough having to see those dreams deferred for another who-knows-how-long,” said Paul Cibis, 42, who is immunocompromised because he received a kidney transplant and takes medication that suppresses his immune system.
If he wears a mask in an enclosed space such as an airplane but hundreds of other people do not, “it ceases to be as effective,” he said. “You’re sitting there, stewing in everything that everyone else is breathing out.”
The couple also lives a short walk from a Metro stop, but “it just seems like too much of a risk for me at this point,” Cibis said. In Southern California, Metrolink and L.A. Metro are among the transit operators that have said they’re making masks optional for passengers. Cibis said he is fortunate to be able to work remotely, but he worries about those who cannot.
To Angie Cibis, who has been cautious about her own exposure to protect her husband, the Florida court ruling feels like “confirmation that people really don’t care.”
