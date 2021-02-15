WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump was acquitted by the U.S. Senate in his second impeachment on Saturday, and although he voted for acquittal, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky harshly criticized Trump’s actions in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building.
Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump for the second time. Ten Republicans joined Democrats to vote for impeachment on the charge of inciting insurrection.
According to NPR, seven Republicans joined Democrats to vote to impeach the former president on Saturday, but that fell short of the 67 votes (or two-thirds) that would have been required for conviction. The final vote was 57-43 in favor of conviction.
Republican Leader McConnell called out Trump’s role in inspiring the Capitol riot that resulted in five deaths and 140 people being injured. Yet in the end, he still voted for acquittal.
“Jan. 6 was a disgrace,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Saturday. “American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of democratic business they did not like. Fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the Senate floor. They tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House. They built a gallows and chanted about murdering the vice president. They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth — because he was angry he’d lost an election.
“Former President Trump’s actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful dereliction of duty. The House accused the former President of, quote, ‘incitement.’ That is a specific term from the criminal law. Let me put that to the side for one moment and reiterate something I said weeks ago: There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.
“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And their having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth. The issue is not only the president’s intemperate language on Jan. 6. It is not just his endorsement of remarks in which an associate urged ‘trial by combat.’ It was also the entire manufactured atmosphere of looming catastrophe; the increasingly wild myths about a reverse landslide election that was being stolen in some secret coup by our now-president.
“I defended the president’s right to bring any complaints to our legal system. The legal system spoke. The Electoral College spoke. As I stood up and said clearly at the time, the election was settled. But that reality just opened a new chapter of even wilder and more unfounded claims. The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things.
“Sadly, many politicians sometimes make overheated comments or use metaphors that unhinged listeners might take literally. This was different. This was an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories, orchestrated by an outgoing president who seemed determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out.
“The unconscionable behavior did not end when the violence began. Whatever our ex-president claims he thought might happen that day … whatever reaction he says he meant to produce … by that afternoon, he was watching the same live television as the rest of the world. A mob was assaulting the Capitol in his name. These criminals were carrying his banners, hanging his flags and screaming their loyalty to him.
“It was obvious that only President Trump could end this. Former aides publicly begged him to do so. Loyal allies frantically called the Administration. But the president did not act swiftly. He did not do his job. He didn’t take steps so federal law could be faithfully executed, and order restored. Instead, according to public reports, he watched television happily as the chaos unfolded. He kept pressing his scheme to overturn the election!
“Even after it was clear to any reasonable observer that Vice President Pence was in danger … even as the mob carrying Trump banners was beating cops and breaching perimeters … the president sent a further tweet attacking his vice president.
“Predictably and foreseeably under the circumstances, members of the mob seemed to interpret this as further inspiration to lawlessness and violence. Later, even when the president did halfheartedly begin calling for peace, he did not call right away for the riot to end. He did not tell the mob to depart until even later. And even then, with police officers bleeding and broken glass covering Capitol floors, he kept repeating election lies and praising the criminals.
“In recent weeks, our ex-president’s associates have tried to use the 74 million Americans who voted to re-elect him as a kind of human shield against criticism. Anyone who decries his awful behavior is accused of insulting millions of voters. That is an absurd deflection. Seventy-four million Americans did not invade the Capitol. Several hundred rioters did. And 74 million Americans did not engineer the campaign of disinformation and rage that provoked it. One person did.
Despite his views on Trump’s role in the Capitol riot, McConnell said it was his view that Trump was not constitutionally eligible for impeachment because he can no longer be removed from office. He said that although Trump was president when the House voted to impeach him, he was not when the articles of impeachment were delivered to the Senate.
“I have made my view of this episode very plain,” he said. “But our system of government gave the Senate a specific task. The Constitution gives us a particular role. This body is not invited to act as the nation’s overarching moral tribunal. We are not free to work backward from whether the accused party might personally deserve some kind of punishment.
“Justice Joseph Story was our nation’s first great constitutional scholar. As he explained nearly 200 years ago, the process of impeachment and conviction is a narrow tool for a narrow purpose. Story explained this limited tool exists to “secure the state against gross official misdemeanors.” That is, to protect the country from government officers.
“If President Trump were still in office, I would have carefully considered whether the House managers proved their specific charge. By the strict criminal standard, the president’s speech probably was not incitement. However, in the context of impeachment, the Senate might have decided this was acceptable shorthand for the reckless actions that preceded the riot. But in this case, that question is moot. Because former President Trump is constitutionally not eligible for conviction.
“There is no doubt this is a very close question. Donald Trump was the president when the House voted, though not when the House chose to deliver the papers. Brilliant scholars argue both sides of the jurisdictional question. The text is legitimately ambiguous. I respect my colleagues who have reached either conclusion.
“But after intense reflection, I believe the best constitutional reading shows that Article II, Section 4 exhausts the set of persons who can legitimately be impeached, tried, or convicted. The president, vice president, and civil officers. We have no power to convict and disqualify a former officeholder who is now a private citizen.
McConnell later added, “In one light, it certainly does seem counterintuitive that an officeholder can elude Senate conviction by resignation or expiration of term. But this just underscores that impeachment was never meant to be the final forum for American justice. Impeachment, conviction and removal are a specific intra-governmental safety valve. It is not the criminal justice system, where individual accountability is the paramount goal.
“Indeed, Justice Story specifically reminded that while former officials were not eligible for impeachment or conviction, they were ‘still liable to be tried and punished in the ordinary tribunals of justice.’ We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former Presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one.”
“We applaud Kentucky’s Republican lawmakers for voting against the Democrats’ latest sham impeachment trial,” said Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown in a released statement on Saturday. “Instead of doing their jobs and looking for solutions to move America forward, Democrats in Washington have been laser-focused on petty political games and we’re all suffering as a result. Americans want their leaders to be focused on solutions that unite us in the face of current challenges – like reopening our economy, putting our kids back in school and bolstering vaccine distribution.
“It’s time for the partisan games and destructive extremism of the Democratic Party – whether it be from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer or the hateful rhetoric of the Kentucky Democrats’ chair – to come to an end.
“As this shameful trial ends, now more than ever our leaders need to work together. I call on Democrats from D.C. to Danville to put their petty political agenda aside and get back to work addressing the crises facing our country.”
Not surprisingly, Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge issued a very different statement.
“Today, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul voted to side with domestic terrorists who attacked our U.S. Capitol – an attack that led to the death of several Capitol Police officers,” Elridge said. “Never in the history of our nation have those responsible for upholding the rule of law and the faith of our union (waved) the flag of surrender to terrorists, until today.
“Right now in jails and prisons across America, innocent black and brown Americans are imprisoned for the crime of being people of color and poor. If we ever questioned whether or not justice is blind, it is clear justice has been perverted by those in power to see clearly and apply different standards. That justice cannot be done even when our nation is under attack, should shake every coward who attacked our Capitol and every coward who in casting their votes for acquittal sided with terrorists, simply because those terrorists were Republicans and Trump sympathizers.
“For all of their rhetoric and bluster, both men showed no moral conviction today and should be ashamed. History will forever list them as cowards who caved to the mob they so desperately try to use to stoke fear in Kentuckians. Make no mistake about it, history will view these cowards as traitors to our union no different than Benedict Arnold or Jefferson Davis.
“The GOP, who claim to be the ‘Party of Lincoln,’ forget that Lincoln gave all he had to hold our union together, forsaking politics for what was right. Today, those who invoke the name of Lincoln voted to tear our union apart for the sake of politics and fidelity, not to our country, but to one pathetic man.”
