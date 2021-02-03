WASHINGTON — On Monday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced that Kentucky received $46.9 million to support the distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the federal funding and gave Kentucky broad flexibility in its use to establish the public health infrastructure necessary for administering vaccines.
“The end of this pandemic is on the horizon as safe and effective vaccines are being rolled out across Kentucky and the country,” McConnell said. “I was proud to do my part to help deliver this federal funding so our commonwealth can be ready to administer the shots as soon as we receive them. In December, the Senate passed an additional, targeted rescue package with billions of dollars for vaccine distribution so we could beat this virus and fully reopen our economy. I’ll continue working with the Biden administration as it keeps increasing the availability of vaccines for families and communities across the Bluegrass State.”
McConnell announced in January that Kentucky received over $40 million for vaccine distribution from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Last March, McConnell led the Kentucky congressional delegation in urging former President Donald Trump to approve Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s request for a FEMA major disaster declaration. That classification made additional federal resources, including Monday’s announcement, available to help communities across the commonwealth.
