SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (TNS) On the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a devastating killer storm that left still-unhealed scars, Puerto Ricans awoke Tuesday to a fresh scene of ruin from Hurricane Fiona.

As the stories of rescues, damages and survival continue to trickle out, the initial numbers from Fiona were staggering: 1.5 million left without power, 25 inches of rain in multiple spots. Rio Guanajibo, in the southwest corner of the island, rose 18 feet overnight Sunday. Three confirmed deaths, and another in the Dominican Republic.