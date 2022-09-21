SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (TNS) On the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a devastating killer storm that left still-unhealed scars, Puerto Ricans awoke Tuesday to a fresh scene of ruin from Hurricane Fiona.
As the stories of rescues, damages and survival continue to trickle out, the initial numbers from Fiona were staggering: 1.5 million left without power, 25 inches of rain in multiple spots. Rio Guanajibo, in the southwest corner of the island, rose 18 feet overnight Sunday. Three confirmed deaths, and another in the Dominican Republic.
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said in a news conference Tuesday that he’s asking President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration for the island.
“This has been hard,” he said. “There are heavy damages and we are still evaluating their extent on the island to make sure we can attend to all the needs of our people.”
Puerto Rico wasn’t the only island nation reeling from Fiona. Nearly a million people lost running water in the nearby Dominican Republic, and thousands there were displaced and remain without electricity.
Overnight, Hurricane Fiona hit the warm waters north of Hispaniola and strengthened to a major Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds before beginning its assault on the Turks and Caicos, where no serious injuries or casualties have yet been reported.
By late Tuesday, Fiona is expected to continue to power up as it heads north, toward Bermuda. In its wake, Caribbean residents are left struggling to put together the pieces — once more.
No power, no water
Pierluisi told the press Tuesday that 60% of Puerto Ricans still don’t have running water and more than a million are still without power. Some mountain communities have been completely cut off after mudslides. About 1,200 people were still in government shelters.
Some of the heavy impacts came to towns that had never flooded before and that had never had their access roads blocked, he added.
Fiona brought an average of 10 to 16 inches of rain to the island, pouring more than 25 inches over the most affected areas.
“We were under tropical storm or hurricane conditions for almost 48 hours, with winds of over 100 miles per hour in the south-central, southeastern and the mountain regions,” he said. “Damages caused by rain have been catastrophic, specifically in the center, south and southeast of the island,” he said.
“Today, I will be issuing a petition to the president to declare Puerto Rico a major disaster area. Yesterday I told the president in advance of our intention when we spoke by phone and he promised to give expedite attention to our request,” Pierluisi told reporters.
The declaration is needed to activate the FEMA help provisions of public assistance to reestablish public services and to provide direct assistance to individuals.
Island officials said they were working hard to reestablish the electric services, sending helicopters to inspect the grid to detect trouble spots. Residents posted videos on social media of the miles-long wait at gas stations to refuel, or gas stations already sucked dry.
Most of the damages to the island were caused by heavy rains and Pierluisi warned they could continue Tuesday even though Fiona’s center was already nearing the Turks and Caicos Islands.
“There are still areas of the island that will receive a considerable amount of rain, and that is why we are still under a first response mode and that is why it is also important for our population to keep watch for severe weather conditions and possible flooding,” he said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pledged help for Puerto Rico at the White House briefing Tuesday, saying the president was prioritizing infrastructure improvements. She noted that full power restoration would take at least several days.
“We’re going to help Puerto Rico in the best way that we can. We’re going to continue to be in touch with them and see how we can get them into a better place as it relates to their infrastructure,” Jean-Pierre said.
Hispaniola assesses damage
Across the Mona Passage in the Dominican Republic, a mirrored effort to understand the scope of the disaster was underway.
More than 12,400 Dominicans were displaced by Fiona, which whipped the island with 90 mph winds most of Monday and knocked out power for most of the nation. Electric company Distribuidora del Este said 61% of the system was affected.
Running water was also an issue, since Dominican officials reported that the storm destroyed nearly 60 aqueducts, leaving close to a million people without water.
Floodwaters from Fiona’s rains continued to block main highways and isolated at least two communities.
Haiti dodged much of Fiona’s wrath, as expected. Scattered rain fell on the northern region with no damages reported so far, said Jerry Chandler, the head of the Office of Civil Protection.
Chandler, however, was also keeping a close eye on the tropical disturbance to the south. Some early storm models show it cruising south of the country this weekend, but the National Hurricane Center has yet to designate the disturbance or chart a projected path for it.
Haiti’s National Risk and Disaster Management System on Tuesday afternoon officially lifted the yellow alert that was on the country during the passage of Hurricane Fiona.
However, the Office of Civil Protection asked residents to remain vigilant because rains could continue falling through Wednesday.
Haiti has been rocked by turmoil for over a week now and as Hurricane Fiona morphed into a powerful storm, lashing the Dominican Republic, looters in Haiti hit another emergency response warehouse with pre-positioned hurricane supplies — one of at least half a dozen government and charity-run warehouses looted this week. The Office of Civil Protection warehouse in the southern city of Les Cayes became the latest warehouse to be looted.
Turks and Caicos, Bahamas
Hurricane Fiona spent much of Monday night and Tuesday morning slashing Turks and Caicos with 115 mph winds and heavy rains but Deputy Gov. Anya Williams said Tuesday morning that no casualties or serious injuries had yet been reported. There were about 165 people in shelters across the island chain.
