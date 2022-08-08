MINNEAPOLIS — (TNS) An armed man in a mental health crisis who was threatening to harm himself and his family was fatally shot by two Wright County deputies on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting that happened about 1 a.m. in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. in Otsego.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that “reports indicated a man was having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself.”
Deputies spoke to the man when arriving at the scene and the man agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation, according to the release. But while waiting for the ambulance, the man ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife.
“He fled the home and ran into the neighborhood. Squads set up a perimeter and requested additional support from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter,” the release stated.
The release said the man confronted deputies a short time later in a neighboring backyard, where two deputies attempted to stun him with a Taser when he threatened them with the knife. The two deputies then shot the man.
He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The deputies have been placed on standard administrative leave.
Sgt. Troy Wachter of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said he could not provide any additional information.
