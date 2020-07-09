CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Cape Girardeau (Missouri) police say that a man who witnesses say attacked a 12-year-old boy as he danced to music Friday night turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said that the suspect, identified as Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau, turned himself in to deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Sikeston sometime Wednesday afternoon.
Moore was named the suspect in the attack over the weekend.
The attack was captured on a video camera and has been the subject of much attention from area media, as well as social media.
In a news release Monday, the Cape Girardeau (Missouri) Police Department said that it had met with a lack of cooperation in its search for Moore. He is the man police say is seen approaching the dancer from behind, then striking the boy with a punch, before the video shows the assailant scurrying back to a dark SUV that sped away from the scene.
Cape Girardeau police say the incident happened at about 11:40 Friday night in the downtown section of the city. The dancer was part of a small group affiliated with a local dance class that reportedly gathers each Friday night to exhibit dance moves.
“The adult suspect then struck the juvenile with extreme force in the back of the head in a violent and completely unprovoked attack. The juvenile fell to the concrete pavement,” was how Cape Girardeau police described the incident in the news release.
Cape Girardeau police say the group’s instructor chased the assailant as he ran back to the vehicle, but could not catch him before the vehicle left. Police quickly responded to the scene to take the child to a hospital as he was bleeding from the head and nose. Police say the child has since been released from the hospital.
Moore has been charged with felony assault in the second degree and felony child endangerment in the first degree. His bond has been set at $50,000 cash only, police said.
“The public has understandably expressed a desire to see Moore charged with a hate crime for this heinous crime. In accordance with state statutes, this charge would only apply if the assault was categorized to a lesser degree, which would not be in the best interest of seeking true justice for the victim,” police said in the release.
Cape Girardeau County State Prosecutor Mark Welker explains, “The statute to file a hate crime is listed under RSMo 557.035. This statute allows the State to enhance only specific crimes if the State believes that the crime was motivated by race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation or disability of the victim. The possible crime that would fit this matter that is capable of being enhanced by the Hate Crime Statute is Assault in the 3rd degree. This is a lower degree of assault then what has been filed. The Endangering and Assault 2nd are not offenses that are eligible to be enhanced by this statute.”
