LAGOS, Nigeria — (TNS) A female student was killed and her body burnt in north-western Nigeria by a mob of fellow students who accused her of blasphemy.
The incident happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto on Thursday, police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar said.
According to the university, the student, presumably a Christian, was accused of making a social media post criticizing Islam’s prophet Muhammad. It is unclear what exactly she wrote.
According to Abubakar, “students forcefully removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden.”
Videos published online showed that the mob used stones and sticks to kill her, while her body was later set on fire. The police arrested two students in connection with the incident and the Sokoto State government closed the school until further notice.
This is the latest incident in which fanatical religious youths killed people in northern Nigeria over allegations of blasphemy. Unlike Nigeria’s predominantly Christian south, the north is populated by conservative Muslims.
Many of the states in the north of the country practice Sharia law, which prescribes the death penalty for blasphemy.
This latest incident has sparked anger on social media with many Nigerians calling on authorities to arrest and bring to justice those responsible.
