(TNS) A mom and daughter are accused of burning and burying a fetus after the mother helped her daughter violate abortion laws, Nebraska authorities said in court documents.

The then-17-year-old daughter gave birth to a stillborn fetus in a shower on April 22 in Norfolk, Nebraska, KMTV reported, citing Madison County Court records. Investigators discovered Facebook messages between the mother and daughter about abortion pills two days before the stillborn birth. She was about six months pregnant with a due date in early July.