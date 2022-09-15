LOS ANGELES — (TNS) The Mosquito fire in Northern California continued to burn into historically dry fuels on Wednesday, growing close to 60,000 acres. It is poised to surpass the McKinney fire as the largest blaze to burn in California this year.

The Mosquito fire, which is burning in Placer and El Dorado counties, grew by nearly 10,000 acres overnight, from 50,330 acres to 58,544 acres by Wednesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Some maps that rely on aerial heat mapping measure the fire at more than 61,000 acres, although fire officials said those figures were premature.

