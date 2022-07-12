TOKYO – The entire world was stunned last week when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a man with a homemade weapon, but for the Japanese people, the shock was practically indescribable.
That has certainly been the case for Yoko Hatakeyama, Murray State University’s senior instructor of Japanese. She has been staying in her hometown of Tokyo most of the summer, and she said everyone she has encountered can barely believe what has happened.
According to the Asia News Network, Abe died Friday at the age of 67 after being shot during a campaign event for the House of Councillors election that took place over the weekend. After being shot at around 11:30 a.m., he was confirmed dead at 5:03 p.m. at Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, where he was transported by ambulance and a medical helicopter immediately after the attack.
Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, of Nara City, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder at 11:32 a.m. Abe, a former Liberal Democratic Party president who resigned from his fourth term as prime minister in 2020 for health reasons, was speaking in support an LDP candidate when the shooting occurred. Shortly after Abe took hold of a microphone to introduce the candidate while surrounded by the crowd, Yamagami reportedly approached him from behind, holding a gun-like object. Loud sounds were heard immediately afterward, and Abe collapsed at the scene, according to witnesses. The scene became chaotic as people screamed and called for an ambulance and medical personnel, and Abe was transported to a hospital 15 minutes later with two gunshot wounds to his neck.
Most summers, Hatakeyama travels to Japan with her students on a university-sponsored study abroad trip, but that has not happened since 2019. She said Japan’s COVID-19 restrictions are still quite strict, so no foreign tourists are being allowed to enter the country. Since she sold her parents’ old house last year, Hatakeyama said she has been renting an apartment through Airbnb this summer while visiting with friends and family.
Political assassinations are relatively rare anywhere, but gun violence is also extremely rare in Japan, Hatakeyama said. That combined with the fact that Abe was one of the most influential Japanese figures of the 21st century has made the aftermath feel very surreal to everyone living in the country, she said.
“I think all Japanese people are in a state of shock, and we don’t know how to comprehend this matter because gun violence happens always outside of Japan, particularly in the United States,” Hatakeyama said. “So we are thinking we have nothing to do with gun violence, but suddenly we have it. I was in the dentist’s office (Friday) and my friend texted me that former Prime Minister Abe was shot, and I just got so surprised. I mean, it was a shock.
“The gunman’s motives are still not clear. I don’t know what his motive is, but this is a threat to our democracy. You can’t use violence to solve a political complaint. But we still don’t know if his motive was a political issue, or he may be just simply a person who has psychological problems. We have no idea yet, but he had a strong desire to kill Prime Minister Abe.”
Hatakeyama noted that events like this are wholly unexpected because of Japan’s strict gun laws. She said a person cannot buy firearms in Japan unless they have a special license to engage in activities like hunting deer or boar.
“But in this case, his gun was homemade, and he used two steel pipes (to make it),” she said. “This homemade gun was very powerful to kill people, maybe more powerful than the usual gun.”
Hatakeyama said Japanese TV has been repeatedly showing the moment Abe was shot, to the point where she began avoiding news coverage because it was too much for her to take. She said she was not a fan of Abe’s politics, but that, of course, has no bearing on how upsetting this event has been for her and everyone else she knows.
“I still cannot comprehend it,” she said. “I mean, I didn’t like him at all when he was the prime minister, but it’s just sort of a nightmare. (Saturday) morning, I woke up and I thought, ‘Wow, he was shot to death!’ This is beyond my imagination. These kind of things, nobody thought that this could happen in Japan.”
Hatakeyama said the scariest thought for her has been her fear that this incident could be a sign of things to come and that there could be more political violence in the future.
(Asia News Network contributed to this story via Tribune News Service.)
