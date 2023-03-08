US-NEWS-SCI-NASA-ARTEMIS-OS

The sun sets over Artemis I, NASA's heavy-lift lunar rocket system, on Sept. 3, 2022, at Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, FL. — (TNS) NASA mission managers said Artemis II is targeting November 2024 as it goes through issues found from the Artemis I mission including an unexpected heat shield performance during the 5,000-degree reentry.

The uncrewed Artemis I flight saw the successful launch of the Space Launch System rocket on Nov. 16 becoming the most powerful rocket to ever bring a payload to space. It sent the Orion capsule on a 25 1/2-day mission to orbit the moon traveling 1.4 million miles before its return to Earth on Dec. 11 coming in faster than any previous human-rated spacecraft at 24,500 mph.

