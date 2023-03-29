US-NEWS-NASHVILLE-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-GET

A woman hugs a police officer at the entrance of the Covenant School at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A former student killed three children and three adults in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on Monday, before being shot dead by police. 

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (TNS) New details have emerged from Monday’s shootings in Nashville, Tennessee, that left three children and three adults dead when an assailant targeted a Christian school, making it the latest American community to be rocked by the despair and trauma of gun violence, as police search for a motive.

At a news conference Tuesday, Metro Nashville police Chief John Drake said authorities learned through interviews with the assailant’s parents that the shooter had legally purchased seven firearms from five local gun stores. Three were used in the attack at the Covenant School, Drake said.