LEXINGTON — (TNS) Though Kentucky’s trigger law has been blocked for nearly a month and abortion has remained legal, one of the country’s largest providers of financial aid for individual abortions only this week resumed its donations to the state.

In a July 25 email from the National Abortion Federation to the Kentucky Health Justice Network provided to the Lexington Herald-Leader, NAF said it would resume individually funding abortions beginning Tuesday for pregnant people in Kentucky who cannot foot the full cost of the procedure themselves.