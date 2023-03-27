TEL AVIV, Israel — (TNS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister 24 hours after the aide made a dramatic speech saying a contentious plan to reduce the power of the Supreme Court is a threat to national security and should be halted. 

A statement from the prime minister’s office late on Sunday said he had dismissed Yoav Gallant, a move that had been rumored after Gallant defied the premier by taking to the airwaves and calling for a long pause to the legislation and a dialogue on a way forward. 