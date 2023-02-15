US-NEWS-HALEY-2024-GET

In this photo from Jan. 20, 2023, Nikki Haley visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City. 

 Theo Wargo

(TNS) Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, announced she was challenging the former president for the Republican Party's presidential nomination, claiming the mantle of younger leadership.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership — to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose,” Haley said in a video Tuesday announcing her run.

