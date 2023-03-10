US-NEWS-SENATE-OHIO-TRAIN-DERAILMENT-GET

Alan Shaw, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation, waits to sit on a panel to testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill on March 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The committee met to discuss concerns about public health and the environment in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment and chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio.

 Anna Moneymaker

WASHINGTON — (TNS)The head of Norfolk Southern Corp. pledged at a Senate hearing Thursday to fully restore environmental and economic conditions in the Ohio community where one of the company’s trains derailed last month, triggering a fire and public health concerns.

“I am determined to make this right,” Alan Shaw, the rail company’s president and CEO, told the Environment and Public Works Committee during the first congressional hearing on the incident. “Norfolk Southern will clean the site safely, thoroughly and with urgency. You have my personal commitment. Norfolk Southern will get the job done and help East Palestine thrive.”