WASHINGTON — (TNS) Federal prosecutors cast the Oath Keepers as a threat to democracy in the first seditious conspiracy trial to stem from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Describing the long tradition of a peaceful transfer of power after U.S. presidential elections, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said in opening arguments Monday that the right-wing militia group sought to halt that “by whatever means necessary,” planning “an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of democracy.”