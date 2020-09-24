LOUISVILLE – Passionate reactions could be seen across the state and country Wednesday and Thursday after Wednesday’s announcement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor would not face criminal charges for her death. People also had plenty to say about the violence that came later Wednesday night when two Louisville police officers were shot.
Cameron announced that after his office’s investigation, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Det. Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment, a Class D felony. The other officers involved will not face charges.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenny Walker, said he fired his gun thinking the police were intruders when they tried to execute a warrant for a drug investigation. The police returned fire, which resulted in Taylor’s death. Cameron said that according to the law, the officers were justified in returning fire because it would be legally considered self-defense. The charges against Hankison were related to shots fired into neighbors’ apartments.
According to the Associated Press, after protesters took to the streets, authorities said two officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night. Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said a suspect was in custody but did not offer details about whether that person was participating in the demonstrations. He said both officers are expected to recover, and one is undergoing surgery.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican currently running for his seventh term, commented on the incident Thursday on the Senate floor.
“I’ve spoken repeatedly in recent months about the tragic killing of Breonna Taylor in my hometown of Louisville, the need for justice, and the healing work ahead for our community,” McConnell said. “Kentucky’s Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, conducted exactly the kind of thorough, impartial investigation that justice demands. Yesterday, that chapter concluded, and the grand jury conducted the handoff to criminal prosecution. I have full confidence in the Attorney General’s painstaking pursuit of facts and justice.
“Many Kentuckians have channeled their continuing grief and anger into a peaceful exercise of their First Amendment rights. But in Louisville last night, we saw more of the lawlessness, riots, and violence that has plagued American cities too often this year.
“Citizens’ businesses were vandalized. Fires were set in streets. And two officers of the Metro Police Department were shot and wounded while protecting public safety downtown. As of last night, one officer was still undergoing surgery, but both were in stable condition. We are praying that both will make full recoveries. And one suspect is in custody.
“Peaceful protests honor the memory of Breonna Taylor. Peaceful protests move us toward justice. Smashing windows does not. Setting fires does not. Rioting in the streets does not. And trying to gun down law enforcement officers who are bravely serving their community is the kind of despicable cowardice that must be met with the full force of the law.
“I want to sincerely thank all the Kentucky peace officers who continue to put their lives on the line every day. I hope and expect that our governor and mayor will take every necessary step to secure the justice, peace, law, and order that every Kentuckian deserves.”
Amy McGrath, a Democrat challenging McConnell in the general election, issued a statement about Taylor prior to Cameron’s announcement Wednesday.
“Breonna Taylor’s death is a heart-wrenching tragedy that has caused so much suffering for her family and our state,” she said. “The grief from this loss spread across the country and spurred countless Americans to stand up and work for change.
“I understand this call for change and share the urgency to address the systemic racial injustices that exist. And we must do so while maintaining peaceful streets. It doesn’t serve anyone when we tear down the very communities that we love or harm each other.
“From the settlement last week between Breonna’s family and the city of Louisville, we have seen some steps in the right direction. Commanding officers will now need to review and give written approval of all search warrants and there will be a mandatory presence of EMS/paramedics for all search warrants. These changes combined with the Metro Council’s ban of no knock search warrants means our citizens and police officers will be safer moving forward.
“We can’t stop here, though. Now is a time for our community and this nation to heal and to work for social justice in honor of Breonna and of all Kentucky’s children. As a Marine and as a mother, there is nothing more important to me than working to ensure a fairer, safer, more equitable future.”
During Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, he was joined by state Rep. Charles Booker and J. Michael Brown, secretary of the Governor’s executive cabinet. Beshear said he believed the evidence in the case should be released to the public so they can judge it for themselves.
“I am committed to building a more just and equitable commonwealth for our people, and in honor of Breonna Taylor and her family,” Beshear said. “My prayer is we can work together to achieve a better world, that I can continue to listen, hear and have the courage to do what’s necessary to create justice and move forward, and that all of us – all of us – can come together to move closer to the world Breonna calls us to create.”
According to the Murray State News, Sam Aguiar is a Murray State University alumnus and attorney who helped secure a $12 million settlement for Taylor’s family from the city of Louisville in a wrongful death lawsuit. The settlement was finalized last Tuesday, Sept. 15. Aguiar posted a comment Wednesday on his Facebook page after Cameron announced the indictment.
“Way to really rub it in,” he wrote. “Three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna’s. Let alone everything else you got wrong.”
On Thursday, Aguiar added, “If you unlawfully shoot at someone (and in this situation, that’s not even the case ... Kenny Walker was 100 percent permitted to shoot at who he suspected were people invading the home), they can shoot at you. But they sure as hell cannot shoot at your unarmed spouse, child, friend or loved one. At all. Let alone dozens of times. That’s the law.”
House and Senate Democratic Leaders Joni Jenkins and Morgan McGarvey issued a joint statement reading: “For months we have stated Breonna Taylor’s death is wrong and unacceptable. However, targeting police with violence is also wrong and unacceptable and only adds fresh wounds as our community tries to grieve. Now is the time to continue building on the legacy of Breonna Taylor through impactful policy changes in our community and state, which we’re seeing in the police reforms passed by the city of Louisville and in bipartisan proposals at the Capitol. As we pray for the family of Breonna, the wounded officers, and our city, we must continue our efforts toward true systemic change.”
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman issued the following statement: “Federal law enforcement here in Louisville is sworn to protect First Amendment-protected speech, to include peaceful protest. A key provision of that constitutional right though, is to be ‘peaceable.’ Shooting this city’s law enforcement officers, looting its businesses, and committing arson at the front door of its state courthouse is far from peaceable.
Louisville has endured enough loss of life; we are experiencing historic levels of murders and shootings of our neighbors. No one else in this community should face the loss of a loved one or destruction of their place of business. Cross the line from peaceful protest into federal criminal conduct that puts people at risk and will do everything in our power to swiftly bring federal charges. If you use lawful protest as a cover to harm this city, be prepared to stare down a federal judge.”
