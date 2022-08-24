WASHINGTON — (TNS) The White House’s annual update to its most recent budget forecasts shows a brighter near-term picture for federal finances but a gloomier outlook for inflation and economic growth.

Compared with late March when the Biden administration released its fiscal 2023 budget request, the Office of Management and Budget in a report issued Tuesday sees the deficit for the current fiscal year dropping to just over $1 trillion, a $383 billion improvement from its prior forecast.