(TNS) The omicron variant will likely be dominant in Europe by mid-January, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, adding that the case numbers appear to be doubling every two or three days.
Von der Leyen said that the current COVID-19 wave in Europe is still being driven by the delta variant, but it’s important to roll out more vaccinations and boosters to fight the new strain. She noted that Europe can now produce 300 million vaccine doses per month.
“We’re going to do everything possible to ensure that vaccination skepticism is overcome because the price that we’ll pay if people are not vaccinated continues to increase,” she said in an address to the European Parliament.
EU countries are taking a varying set of steps to combat, or at least slow, the omicron wave. Italy imposed a new rule requiring all visitors — including those from other EU countries — to show a negative COVID test before entering the country.
The European Commission said Wednesday that it hasn’t received any notification from Italy about the new testing requirement and will look into the measure once they are informed about it. Spokesman Christian Wigand said that “in order to maintain a coordinated approach,” EU nations are obliged “to inform the commission and other member states 48 hour in advance whenever they decide to impose additional restrictions.” He added that the EU has reminded Italy about this obligation.
Finland is also planning to tighten its travel rules, requiring travelers from outside the bloc to present a negative test.
Already, Denmark, which has one of the most rigorous virus screening programs in Europe, confirmed it’s seeing more than 1,000 daily omicron cases. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday said the variant is spreading “at a fierce pace,” calling it “a serious situation.”
The bloc’s leaders are meeting in Brussels this week to discuss ways to fight the new virus strain, with a particular focus on booster shots. But they are struggling to harmonize their travel rules and to ensure other measures are coordinated across the EU.
There are still some hiccups in the vaccination effort. Germany’s new health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said the country, which was already lagging behind some of its neighbors on vaccination rates, doesn’t have enough doses for the coming months.
Germany may be lacking as many as 60 million doses, Business Insider reported Wednesday, citing health ministry calculations.
